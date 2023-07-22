Steady Decline in Expenditure on Minority Scholarships: Centre data

Representative Image | Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Mumbai: Before discontinuing two key schemes for minority students and limiting the scope another, the Centre had steadily been cutting down the expenditure on almost all educational aid programmes for minorities, reveals data presented by the government in Lok Sabha.

The data, which was provided by Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani in response to queries made by Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament Nussrat Jahan, shows that the amount sanctioned by the Centre for various scholarships and fellowships fro students at all levels of education has gradually declined from the academic year 2019-20 to 2021-22.

The response also reveals that there has been a significant drop in the number of beneficiaries in the three-year period.

The combined government spending on five Centre Sector Schemes under the Ministry of Minority Affairs, namely Pre-matric Scholarship, Post-matric Scholarship, Merit-cum-Means, Begum Hazrat Mahal National Scholarship and Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF), has dropped from around Rs 2,500 Cr in 2019-20 to Rs 2,290 Cr in 2020-21 and Rs 2,186 Cr in 2021-22, shows the data. This is a 4.5% drop in allocations in the last one year and 12.5% in last two years.

While the number of beneficiaries of these programmes, and the ministry's Padho Pardesh scheme, marginally rose from 67.30 lakh in 2019-20 to 67.82 lakh in 2020-21, it plummeted to 62.65 lakh in the last academic year.

In December last year, the Centre announced that it had discontinued MANF scheme, under which fellowships were provided to minority research scholars, as it "overlaps" with various other fellowship schemes for higher education.

Earlier, in November, a notification was issued to limit the Pre-Matric Scholarship for minority communities' students of Classes 9 and 10 citing that the Right to Education Act 2009 guarantees free and quality education to all children till Class 8.

Padho Pardesh, a scheme of interest subsidy on education loans for overseas studies, was also brought to an end in January this year.

Data shows that these three schemes have benefited a large number of minority students. In 2021-22, 52.4 lakh school children availed the Pre-matric Scholarship. The numbers were even higher in previous years - 57.43 lakh in 2020-21 and 55.68 lakh in 2019-20.

More than 2,000 research scholars were sanctioned MANF in each of the three years, though the number of recipients got reduced by each passing year. Padho Pradesh is the only scheme, where the number of beneficiaries has consistently increased in the three-year period from 3,238 (2021-22) to 3,656 (2020-21) to 4,622 (2019-20).

Sadat Hussain, an education researcher with the Markazi Talimi Board of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, expressed concern over the dwindling government support for minority students.

"The allocation to scholarship schemes should be demand-driven. While there's substantial demand for these programmes, as evidenced by the large number of applications received by the Centre every year, the government puts a cap on the number of beneficiaries. Another concern is that the income criteria for scholarships haven't changed for the past several years. These criteria need to be readjusted with the inflation rates so that more students can be eligible," he said.

