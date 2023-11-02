 Stampede-Like Situation At Walk-In Interview In Hyderabad; Clip Goes Viral
Stampede-Like Situation At Walk-In Interview In Hyderabad; Clip Goes Viral

Stampede-Like Situation At Walk-In Interview In Hyderabad; Clip Goes Viral

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 02, 2023, 01:45 PM IST
article-image
Stampede-Like Situation At Walk-In Interview In Hyderabad; Viral Clip | Twitter

A video of a walk-in interview is doing the rounds on Internet. In the viral clip, young individuals could be seen waiting outside the company's gate in Hyderabad. They could be seen holding a paper most probably Resume or CVs in their hands. According to the reports, these candidates are trying to get entry through the gates for interview and for the viewers it appears to be a stampede-like situation.

While taking the video to X, Indian tech & Infra writes, "Situation of walk-in-interviews in India. This is in Hyderabad."

After the video went viral, netizens are slamming the firm where the interview was conducted. A user writes, "Which company is this ? No way to organise such walk-ins !"

Another comments, "This is not “walk-in”, this is “walk-over”

A similar situation took place in Kolkata a few months back. As per the reports more than 10,000 applicants came for walk-in interview at Wipro's Kolkata office.

A few days back Co-founder of Infosys, Narayana Murthy in a podcast said that youth must work 70 hours a week for India's growth. Following which he received mixed reactions from people across the country. Some appreciated his thoughts however many slammed him for his advise.

According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), the overall unemployment rate in India is 7.95 percent as of July 2023.

States with the highest Unemployment rates as per December 2022 :

Haryana: 37.4

Rajasthan: 28.5

Delhi : 20.8

Bihar: 19.1

Jharkhand: 18

