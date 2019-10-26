Staff Selection Commission announces result date of SSC MTS Tier 1 exam as November 5

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had conducted the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (Paper-I) Exam on August 2. It had earlier stated the tentative date for result declaration of the SSC MTS Paper 1 as October 25. Now the commission has announced in a notification that the firm date for the result declaration has been pushed to November 5.

Candidates who had appeared for the SSC MTS Paper 1 exam can check the results on the scheduled date by logging in to their official website ssc.nic.in.

Here is the procedure that needs to be followed for the checking results online.

Log on to the official website of SSC, that is ssc.nic.in

Click on the link which says SSC MTS Paper 1 results

Enter the details that are asked on the login page

The results will be displayed on screen once you click on the ‘submit’ button

You can also take a printout of the result or download it to your computer for future reference

A total of 38,58,000 aspirants had expressed their interest for the exam out of which 19,18,000 had sat for the exam. Those candidates who clear the SSC MTS Tier 1 exam will become eligible for appearing for the Tier 2 exam. The SSC MTS Tier 2 exam will be held on November 24, delayed from the November 17 planned earlier.