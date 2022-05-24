St Stephen's College holds on to 15% weightage on interviews for admission

New Delhi: According to its prospectus, St Stephen's College will give the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 85 percent of the weightage and 15 percent of the weightage to interviews for admission across categories.

This comes even as Delhi University has asked the college to conduct admission to unreserved seats using CUET.

"St Stephen's College will adopt the CUET as the eligibility criteria with 85 percent weightage for CUET and the college's interview for shortlisted candidates with a weightage of 15 percent," the prospectus for undergraduate course 2022-23 stated.

College principal John Varghese did not respond to calls and texts from PTI.

The college and the university have been locked in a tussle with the former insisting that it will give 85per cent weightage to CUET scores and 15 percent on interviews across categories.

It had stated the same thing in its admission notice posted on its website last month.

The Delhi University, however, has said that interviews should only be conducted for reserved category students. It had written to the college stated they will have to follow the Executive Council resolution of conducting admissions to general seats based on the CUET scores.

St Stephen's College also said that it reserves the right to proceed with admissions according to its policy guaranteed to it as a minority institution.

The Delhi University has sought legal opinion in the matter.

