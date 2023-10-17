SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Answer Key Out, Check Here

ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission’s (SSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2023. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The objection window for applicants are open till October 18 up until 6 PM with a minimal fee of Rs 100 per suggestion.

“This facility will be available for the candidates from 16.10.2023 (06:00PM) to 18.10.2023 (06:00 PM). The candidates’ may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets along with the Tentative Answer Keys by using the link given below since the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The computer based exam was conducted on October 12 and 13. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1207 posts, of which, 93 vacancies are for the Stenographer Grade C and 1114 for Stenographer Grade D.

Steps to download:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the SSC Steno Grade C, D answer key link

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the answer key

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Steno Grade C, D answer key 2023.

