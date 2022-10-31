SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Admit Card 2022: Here's how to Download

Staff Selection Commission is going to conduct the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Examination 2022 | Image Credit: GettyImages (Representative)

Staff Selection Commission

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Exam Date 2022:

Staff Selection Commission is going to conduct the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Examination 2022 from 14 to 16 December 2022. The Admit Card of the Exam will be uploaded soon by the Commission. Candidates are advised to stay in touch with the official website in order to get the latest updates of SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Admit Card 2022.

IMPORTANT DATES:

Exam Date – 14 to 16 December 2022

Number of Vacancy – Not Specified

STATUS OF ADMIT CARD:

Available

NAME OF EXAMINATION:

Tier III Examination

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Admit Card 2022:

The SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Admit Card 2022 is expected to be released from the first week of December 2022 at least two weeks before the examination. The SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Admit Card 2022 will be issued for those candidates who have applied for the SSC Scientific Assistant Recruitment 2022. The candidates have to download their respective copy of the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Admit Card 2022 by entering the proper credentials in the dashboard page. The SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Admit Card 2022 will not be sent to any candidate by post.

The SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Admit Card 2022 will be issued region wise. Candidates will be required to download the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Admit Card 2022 from their respective exam zones only. For example, the candidates who have opted their exam centers in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have to download their SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Admit Card 2022 from Central Region. Candidates will also get the Region wise link of the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Admit Card 2022 from the official page ssc.nic.in

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Application Status / Admit Card 2022:

As the exam date are very close the candidates are worried about the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD syllabus and the exam pattern. So, before proceeding for the exam, you must be aware of the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD syllabus, SSC Scientific Assistant IMD exam pattern & SSC Scientific Assistant IMD practice paper. So, here we have provided the application status, exam date / admit card download link as well as the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Syllabus & SSC Scientific Assistant IMD practice paper link in the below section through which candidate will able to boost their examination preparation.

Candidates can download their SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Application Status / Admit Card 2022 from the official website ssc.nic.in

Instructions for Downloading the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Admit Card 2022:

1. Go to the official website ssc.nic.in

2. Open on the region wise Download Admit Card link from the Important Links box placed below.

3. Candidates will be redirected to a new page.

4. In this page, candidates have to fill up the required fields given as following:

Registration ID/ Roll Number/ Name

Date of Birth

Father’s Name (In case of searching by name)

Captcha code

And Click on Search

5. After submitting the correct details, applicants will be able to download the admit card.