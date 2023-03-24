 SSC releases SI in Delhi Police and CAPF result 2022 for PET/PST at ssc.nic.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSSC releases SI in Delhi Police and CAPF result 2022 for PET/PST at ssc.nic.in

SSC releases SI in Delhi Police and CAPF result 2022 for PET/PST at ssc.nic.in

The result has been declared for those candidates who have appeared in PET/PST exam after clearing the written exam. candidates who have appeared for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2022 PET/PST can check their results through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, March 24, 2023, 06:21 PM IST
article-image
SSC releases SI in Delhi Police and CAPF result 2022 | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared results for SI in Delhi Police and CAPF.

The result has been declared for those candidates who have appeared in PET/PST exam after clearing the written exam.

Candidates who have appeared for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2022 PET/PST can check their results through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Read Also
SSC constable GD results 2022 to be out soon; check scores at ssc.nic.in
article-image

The candidates who have qualified the PET/ PST (Physical efficiency test/ Physical standard test) are now eligible for appearing in Paper-II of the Examination.

A total of 68,364 candidates had qualified Paper I (CBT) exam conducted in Nov 2022 and were eligible for PET/PST. A total of 15740 candidates have qualified the PET/PST.

Steps to check results for SSC SI (Delhi Police and CAPF) 2022

The schedule of Paper-II will be notified on the website of the Commission shortly.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SSC releases SI in Delhi Police and CAPF result 2022 for PET/PST at ssc.nic.in

SSC releases SI in Delhi Police and CAPF result 2022 for PET/PST at ssc.nic.in

In pics: Check here for government exam dates in 2023

In pics: Check here for government exam dates in 2023

Researchers at IISc Bangalore working on design of antennas that can empower 6G technology

Researchers at IISc Bangalore working on design of antennas that can empower 6G technology

Mumbai: MAH CET exam center reassigned after students file complaint

Mumbai: MAH CET exam center reassigned after students file complaint

61% students think that schools don't teach enough digital skills: survey

61% students think that schools don't teach enough digital skills: survey