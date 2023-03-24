SSC releases SI in Delhi Police and CAPF result 2022 for PET/PST at ssc.nic.in

SSC releases SI in Delhi Police and CAPF result 2022 | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared results for SI in Delhi Police and CAPF.

The result has been declared for those candidates who have appeared in PET/PST exam after clearing the written exam.

Candidates who have appeared for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2022 PET/PST can check their results through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The candidates who have qualified the PET/ PST (Physical efficiency test/ Physical standard test) are now eligible for appearing in Paper-II of the Examination.

A total of 68,364 candidates had qualified Paper I (CBT) exam conducted in Nov 2022 and were eligible for PET/PST. A total of 15740 candidates have qualified the PET/PST.

Steps to check results for SSC SI (Delhi Police and CAPF) 2022

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2022 link available on the home page under Latest news.

A PDF file will open where candidates can check their Roll no.

Download the page.

The schedule of Paper-II will be notified on the website of the Commission shortly.