 SSC Releases Provisional Answer Key For Junior Engineer Tier 2 Exam, Raise Objection By Nov 14; Direct Link Here
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Junior Engineer (JE) Tier 2 exam, accessible on ssc.nic.in. Candidates can challenge the answer key until October 14 for a fee of Rs 100 per objection. The exam was held on November 6, and results will be published after reviewing challenges.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 12:30 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

The SSC JE 2024 exam was conducted on November 6 in a computer-based test format.

How to Raise an Objection:

Visit the official SSC website and click on the notification for the SSC JE Paper 1 answer key 2023.

Select the link that says, “Click to Raise Objections to Tentative SSC JE Answer Key.”

Enter your login credentials, select the question number, and the answer you wish to challenge.

Submit the necessary proof and payment of the required fees.

Candidates can use the answer key along with the marking scheme to estimate their scores. Each correct answer awards one mark, while incorrect answers result in a deduction of 0.25 marks. Questions left unanswered do not affect the score.

The SSC announced the results of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical) Recruitment Paper 1 exam in August. The Paper 1 exam was conducted from June 5 to June 7, 2024, with 11,765 candidates shortlisted for Civil Engineering and 4,458 for Electrical/Mechanical Engineering.

The SSC JE Paper 2 is for candidates who qualified in Paper 1. It typically consists of three parts: the first part focuses on Civil and Structural Engineering, while Parts B and C assess the candidates’ abilities in Electrical and Mechanical Engineering, respectively. Selected candidates can expect a salary ranging from Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400.

