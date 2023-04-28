SSC releases CHSL, MTS and SI exam dates at ssc.nic.in; check here

SSC website | SSC

New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC Exam Calendar 2023 on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

The exam schedule has been released for exams to be conducted in August, September and October 2023.

Candidates can check the exam schedule for CHSL, MTS and SI through the official notice available at ssc.nic.in.

Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2023 will be conducted from August 2 to August 22, 2023.

Multi-Tasking (Non- Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023 will be conducted from September 1 to September 29, 2023.

Sub-Inspector in Delhi Phtolice and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023 will be conducted from October 3 to October 6, 2023.

Steps to download SSC Exam Calendar 2023:

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC Exam Calendar 2023 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

