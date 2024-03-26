SSC Phase 12 Registration Closes Today For 2,049 Government Jobs |

On the official website, ssc.gov.in, the Staff Selection Commission will close registration for the SSC Phase 12 recruitment today. The computer-based examination (CBT) is scheduled on May 6–8.

The hiring procedure for 2,049 positions in various government ministries is being handled by the SSC.

Application Fees

Students must pay a fee of Rs 100 in order to apply for the SSC Phase 12 recruiting procedure. Only certain payment methods are available for online fee payments. However, there will be no fees for female candidates or those who are members of SC, ST PwBD, or the armed forces. Students have until 11 p.m. on March 27 to pay the online fee.

Correction Window

The candidates' rectification window will be open for three days, from March 30 to April 1, according to the SSC.

The NTA stated that candidates may resubmit their applications after making the necessary adjustments or modifications to the online application information as needed. If applicants want to make changes and submit their applications again, they would need to pay a correction fee of Rs 200. A candidate will be charged Rs 500 if they edit their application form a second time.



According to the NTA, all candidates will be subject to the correction fees, regardless of their gender or category. It further stated that the most recent application that has been amended would be considered valid, and the earlier application that these candidates submitted will be disregarded.

Exam Pattern



The 100 questions in the four parts of general intelligence, general awareness, quantitative aptitude, and English will be tested on candidates for SSC Phase 12 recruitment. There will be 25 questions in each section. Students will have sixty minutes to complete the entire set of questions. For every right response, students will receive two marks; for every incorrect response, they will lose fifty marks.