SSC MTS Paper 2 admit card 2022 released @sscnwr.org, know how to download here

The admit card for Multi Tasking Staff Paper 2 2020 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on the NWR website, sscnwr.org. The commission has also made the application status available on the SSC ER website (sscer.org). Candidates who passed the SSC MTS Paper 1 can check their application status and download their SSC MTS Paper 2 Admit Card from the SSC's official regional website. The table below also includes links to the SSC MTS Paper 2 Admit Card and SSC Paper 2 Application Status.

SSC MTS Paper 2 is set to take place on May 8, 2022, at various locations.

Here's how to download SSC MTS 2 admit card:

1. Go to the SSC Regional Website

2. Select 'STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR MULTI TASKING (NON-TECHNICAL) STAFF EXAMINATION 2020 (PAPER-II) TO BE HELD ON 08/05/2022'.

3. Read the instructions before submitting.

4. Enter required details.

5. Download Admit Card for SSC MTS 2.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 01:14 PM IST