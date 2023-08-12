SSC MTS, Havaldar Results Awaited; Know About The Exams And Results Here

SSC MTS, Havaldar Results Awaited | Representative image

In a significant development, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is about to officially announce the results of the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) examination conducted in 2023. The results, are eagerly awaited by numerous candidates.

The results can be checked by candidates by visiting the official website - ssc.nic.in. once released.

This examination was conducted in two phases. The first was from May 2 to May 19 and the second phase was from June 13 to June 20, 2023. Following that, the provisional answer key was released on June 28.

Steps to Check Your Result:

1. Visit the Official Website: To access your SSC MTS 2023 results, navigate to the official SSC website atSSCc.nic.in.

2. Locate the Result Link: Look for the "MTS 2023 Result" link on the homepage. Click on it to proceed.

3. Enter Your Credentials: You will need to provide your examination roll number and other required details to log in. Make sure to enter accurate information.

4. View Your Score: After logging in, your SSC MTS 2023 result will be displayed on the screen. You can check your score and other relevant information.

The SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2022 is being held to fill a total of 12,523 vacancies. Candidates who qualify in this exam will be eligible to appear in the tier 2 test.

Candidates who have successfully cleared the SSC MTS 2023 examination should stay updated with further steps in the selection process.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)