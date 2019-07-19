SSC MTS Central Region admit card 2019 for UP and Bihar released; check at sscer.org

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Central region has released the SSC MTS admit card for Bihar and Uttar Pradesh state for the Multi-Tasking Staff examination 2019. Candidates can download their admit cards from the commission's official website, sscer.org. The SSC MTS exam will be a computer-based test.

As per the Staff Selection Commission notification, the SSC MTS examination 2019 will be held from August 2 to August 22, 2019. The SSC MTS 2019 test will be conducted in Hindi, English and other language mentioned in the VIII Schedule of the Constitution as given in annexure-XIV. The examination will test the basic language skills commensurate with the educational qualification prescribed for the post. The candidates will be required to write one short essay/ letter.

Steps to check SSC MTS Admit Card 2019 for UP and Bihar region:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the SSC Central Region www.sscer.org

Step 2: Click on the link ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR MULTI TASKING (NON-TECHNICAL) STAFF EXAMINATION 2019 TO BE HELD FROM 02/08/2019 TO 22/08/2019’ and the on PROCEED NOW

Step 3: Enter your Registration Number or Roll Number or Name & Father's Name: and Date of Birth

Step 4: Select your exam city

Step 5: Click on the “Search” button

Step 6: Download SSC MTS Admit Card 2019

Step 7: Take a printout of the future use