SSC MTS 2019 application status link activated; check at sscer.org

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the link describing the status of applications received for the SSC Multi Tasking (non-technical) staff (MTS) recruitment 2019. The candidates who had applied for SSC MTS Vacancy 2019 can check whether their application has been accepted or rejected on the SSC's official website, sscer.org. Those whose application has been accepted will be eligible for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) scheduled to be conducted by August.

To be selected for the job, candidates will have to clear two rounds of exams. While the tier-I will be an MCQ-based exam, tier-II will be a descriptive test. Those whose clear the tiers, they will be eligible for further rounds. The details of vacancies are yet to be announced but last year over 10,000 posts were filled and a similar number is expected this year.

Steps to check SSC MTS Application status 2019:

Step 1: Visit the regional SSC website, sscer.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link provisional acceptance/rejection candidates’.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Fill in credentials, click on search.

Step 5: Status will appear.