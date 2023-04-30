SSC JE Final Result 2022: Option Cum Preference Form To Be Released on May 4

SSC JE Final Result 2022: Option cum preference form to be out on May 4 | Official

Staff Selection Commission will issue the Option cum preference form for SSC JE Final Result 2022 on May 4, 2023. For official notice, candidates can check the SSC website at ssc.nic.in.

According to the official notice, all candidates who appeared for Paper-II are advised to submit their Option-cum-Preference for Post(s)/Organization(s) for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quality Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022 via their respective 'CANDIDATE LOGIN' on the SSC website.

The form will be available from May 4 to May 6, 2023. Candidates who do not exercise their Option-cum-Preference during the aforementioned period will not be given another opportunity to do so, and such candidates will not be considered for inclusion in the final merit list/final selection.

The option cum preference can be revised only during the aforesaid period and the e Option-cum-Preference last submitted by the candidate will be treated as final.

The SSC JE paper 2 examination was conducted on February 26, 2023 at various exam canters across the country. Paper II comprised of three parts- Part A, B and C. The exam duration was for 2 hours and the maximum marks was 300.