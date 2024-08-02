SSC GD To Notify Vacancies On August 27; Over 50,000 Positions Anticipated To Be Filled | Representational image

On Tuesday, August 27, 2025, the Staff Selection Commission, often known as SSC, will make the announcement regarding the SSC Constable (GD) Constable Recruitment. On the same day, the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) applications for the Assam Rifles Examination 2025 will probably open. Candidates who meet the requirements may register at ssc.nic.in, the commission's official website. October 5 is the deadline for applications. It is anticipated that the commission will fill over 50,000 positions.

Following the selection process, candidates will be posted for the positions of Rifleman (General Duty) in the Assam Rifles (AR), Sepoy in the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Constable (General Duty) in the Border Security Force (BSF, CISF, and CRPF).

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have passed the class 10 exam, graduated from an accredited university, or cleared the matriculation exam. As of August 1st of the year the notification is given, applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 23. Candidates who fall under one of the reserved categories are eligible for an age reduction.

Read Also SSC Declares GD Constable 2023 Final Results For Manipur At sssc.gov.in

Application Fees



The SSC GD Constable recruitment exam costs Rs. 100 in application fees. The payment of a fee is waived for female candidates, members of Scheduled Tribes (ST), Scheduled Castes (SC), and Ex-Servicemen (ESM).

SSC GD 2024

The test will be administered in both Hindi and English as a Computer-Based Examination (CBE) from January to February of 2025. For each incorrect response, there is a 0.50 mark deduction. After passing the CBE, candidates must show up for a medical checkup, a document verification process, a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and a Physical Standard Test (PST).