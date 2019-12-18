SSC GD Constable revised vacancy position released; check at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released vacancy details for SSC GD Constable 2018. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has increased the vacancies for the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) IN Assam Rifles Examination 2018.

The vacancies have been increased from 54,953 posts to 60,210 for SSC GD Constable 2018 recruitment exam. As per the official notice released by the Commission, the vacancies have been increased to 60210 out of which 50699 male candidates and 9511 female candidates.

According to Times Now, the written examination was conducted from February 11 to March 11, 2019, and the physical efficiency test was conducted from August 13 to September 25, 2019. The physical exam was conducted at 100 recruitment centers/venues across the country. A total of 5,35,169 candidates were shortlisted to appear for PET/PST out of which 68781 females and 466388 male candidates.

Candidates who have appeared for the physical efficiency test can check for more related details from the official site of SSC, https://ssc.nic.in/.