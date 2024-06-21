SSC GD 2024 Results To Be Released Soon; Check Steps To Download

Representative Image

The results of the SSC Constable GD exam will be made public by the Staff Selection Commission on ssc.gov.in, its official website. The results of the February–March recruitment exam for the positions of Rifleman (GD), SSF, and Constable General Duty in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in the Assam Rifles Examination, 2024 are anticipated shortly.

Between February 20 and March 7, 2024, the SSC held the Computer-Based Examination for the SSC GD, followed by a retest on March 30. An opportunity to object was given in April, and the interim answer key was made public. The chosen candidates will participate in the Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination, and Document Verification rounds in the following phase of this recruitment campaign. These rounds' specifics will be disclosed later.



With reference to the final vacancy list, 46617 positions at the user organisations will be filled through the SSC GD test; these positions include 12076 for BSF, 13632 for CISF, 9410 for the CRPF, 1926 for SSB, 6287 for ITBP, 2990 for AR, and 296 for SSF.

