 SSC GD 2022 PST, PET exam starts from April 15; admit cards soon
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 07:21 PM IST
article-image
The PST-PET round of GD Constable exam 2022 will be conducted from April 15 onwards. The admit card will be released soon. | Representative image

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the dates for physical tests for the GD Constable recruitment 2022. Applicants can check the notice at the CRPF website rect.crpf.gov.in.

The PST-PET round of GD Constable exam 2022 will be conducted from April 15 onwards. The admit card will be released soon.

The SSC GD Constable computer-based examination was conducted from January 10 to February 13, 2023. The answer keys were released on February 19 and the results are expected to be out soon.

Here’s SSC GD Constable PST/PET exam notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 50,187 Constable (GD) posts in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau.

Selection Process

The SSC GD Constable recruitment process will consist of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination and Document Verification.

