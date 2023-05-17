 SSC exams 2023: dates for JE, Steno Grade C & D and JHT exam out at ssc.nic.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSSC exams 2023: dates for JE, Steno Grade C & D and JHT exam out at ssc.nic.in

SSC exams 2023: dates for JE, Steno Grade C & D and JHT exam out at ssc.nic.in

The dates can be checked by candidates on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 07:45 PM IST
article-image
SSC CGL exam 2022 final list out | SSC

New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC Exams 2023 dates for three exams to be conducted by the Commission.

The dates for JE, Steno Grade C & D and JHT has been released.

The dates can be checked by candidates on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

As per the official notice:

The Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination (Paper-I), 2023 will be conducted on October 9, 10 and 11, 2023.

Stenographer Grade `C’ & `D’ Exam, 2023 will be conducted on October 12 and 13 and Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Exam, 2023 will be conducted on October 16, 2023.

Check Official Notice Here

Read Also
SSC CGL 2022 final results released at ssc.nic.in, 36001 candidates selected
article-image

Earlier, the Commission had released exam dates for SHSL, MTS and SI posts in April 2023.

  • The Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2023 will be conducted from August 2 to August 22, 2023

  • Multi-Tasking (Non- Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023 will be conducted from September 1 to September 29, 2023

  • Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023 will be conducted from October 3 to October 6, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.

Read Also
SSC releases CHSL, MTS and SI exam dates at ssc.nic.in; check here
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Balakot, Pulwama attacks included in Lucknow University's Defence Studies

Balakot, Pulwama attacks included in Lucknow University's Defence Studies

Israel partners with IIT Madras to establish ‘India – Israel Center Of Water Technology’

Israel partners with IIT Madras to establish ‘India – Israel Center Of Water Technology’

Rajasthan: School teacher stabbed to death outside Police Station

Rajasthan: School teacher stabbed to death outside Police Station

Panchanan Maheshwari; a botanist known to invent technique of test-tube fertilization of angiosperms

Panchanan Maheshwari; a botanist known to invent technique of test-tube fertilization of angiosperms

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: Score cards to release on May 18

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: Score cards to release on May 18