SSC Exam Dates 2023: Schedule For SSC JE, Stenographer, Translator Exams Out

Staff Selection Commission, SSC has announced the SSC Exam Dates for the post of Stenographer, Junior Hindi Translator and Junior Engineer. The interested candidates eligible for the posts can register for the exam.
The registered candidates will be able to download the schedule from the official website at
As per the official notice, the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination (Paper-I), 2023 will be conducted on October 9, 10 and 11, 2023. Stenographer Grade `C’ & `D’ Exam, 2023 will be conducted on October 12 and 13 and Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Exam, 2023 will be conducted on October 16, 2023.
The SSC shall soon release the admit cards for the various exams.
