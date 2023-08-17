SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI Final Result 2022 Out At ssc.nic.in; Direct Link

SSC SI & CAPF 2023 Notification | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final results of SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI 2022. Those candidates who appeared in the final stage of the examination can check and download their results from the official website at ssc.nic.in. According to the SSC, a total of 14,228 candidates appeared in the Medical Examination of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and the Central Armed Police Forces Examination 2022. The Document Verification (DV)/ Medical Examination (DME/ RME) was conducted by CAPF from June 14 to July 03, 2023.

Direct link to download SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI Final Results 2022

As per the data shared by the Commission, a total of 281 female and 3,995 male candidates have been shortlisted to be commissioned across Delhi Police, BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBPF, and SSB. There are some candidates whose candidatures have been kept as provisional but are also included in the Select List. Concerned User Departments may check the eligibility of such candidates thoroughly at the time of nomination.Candidates may note that the detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be made available on the website of the Commission from August 28, 2023, to September 09, 2023.

SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI Final Result 2022 Out | SSC

Read Also SSC JE 2023 Registration Process Closes Today At ssc.nic.in

Steps to check SSC CAPF SI Final Result 2022:

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link for SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI final results 2022

A PDF of the result will be displayed on the screen

Check for your name in the list

Download and take a printout of the result for future reference

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)