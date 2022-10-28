SSC CPO Admit Card 2022: Here's how to Download

Delhi Police Head Constable Admit Card 2022 | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces

About SSC CPO Admit Card 2022:

Staff Selection Commission has invited applications for the recruitment of 4300 Head Constable Posts under the SSC CPO Sub Inspector (SI) Recruitment 2022 in August 2022. Now, SSC will going to organize the Delhi Police Head Constable Exam in November 2022.

IMPORTANT DATES:

Date of Examination – 09 – 11 November 2022

VACANCY DETAILS:

Exam Name – SSC CPO Sub Inspector (SI) Recruitment 2022

No of Vacancy – 4,300 Posts

STATUS OF ADMIT CARD:

Available Soon

MODE OF EXAMINATION:

CBE Examination

SSC CPO Admit Card 2022:

SSC has released the SSC CPO SI Exam Date 2022 few days after the commencement of registration process & the admit card will also be released very soon. Candidates can download their SSC CPO Admit Card 2022 from the official web page. For getting more information regarding Delhi Police Head Constable Admit Card 2022, candidates need to maintain a frequent check on the Portal.

SSC CPO Exam Date 2022:

The organization has uploaded the SSC CPO Exam Date 2022 & the admit card for the aforesaid examination will release soon. Applied candidates are now able to check and download their Delhi Police Head Constable Exam Date 2022, as the exam date are out on the official web portal.

SSC CPO SI Admit Card 2022:

Candidates must be aware of the SSC CPO Sub Inspector (SI) syllabus, SSC CPO Sub Inspector (SI) exam pattern & SSC CPO Sub Inspector (SI) practice paper. We have provided the application status, exam date / admit card download link as well as the SSC CPO Sub Inspector (SI) Syllabus & SSC CPO Sub Inspector (SI) practice paper link in the below section.

All the candidates are advised to maintain the decorum of Examination Hall and be on time as their will be pre examination formalities over there.

Candidates can download their SSC CPO Admit Card Admit Card 2022 from the official website ssc.nic.in/portal

Instructions for Downloading the SSC CPO Admit Card 2022:

1. In order to download their SSC CPO Admit Card 2022, Candidates need to go to the important link section provided below.

2. After getting the link candidates need to click it for downloading their SSC CPO Admit Card.

3. Candidates will be redirected to Login Page, Here they have to provide their following details-:

Registration No. / Login ID / Roll No.

Password / DOB

Verification Code (if specified)

4. After providing their details appropriately candidates will be able to download their Delhi Police Head Constable Application Status / Admit Card.

5. Candidates can also download their Admit Card from official site of the SSC ssc.nic.in/portal