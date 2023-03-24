SSC constable GD results 2022 to be out soon; check scores at ssc.nic.in

SSC Constable GD Result 2022 to be out soon | Representational image

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the SSC Constable GD Result 2022.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in after SSC updates in its website.

Read Also SSC GD Constable 2022 vacancy list updated to 50187 posts: Check vacancies here

The computer- based examination was conducted from January 10 to February 13, 2023. The answer key was available for candidates from February 18 to February 25, 2023. The result date has not been shared by SSC yet but is expected soon.

Steps to check SSC GD Result 2022

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC Constable GD Result 2022 link

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your SSC Constable GD result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy for further need.

The selection process is based on Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination, and Document Verification.