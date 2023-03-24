 SSC constable GD results 2022 to be out soon; check scores at ssc.nic.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSSC constable GD results 2022 to be out soon; check scores at ssc.nic.in

SSC constable GD results 2022 to be out soon; check scores at ssc.nic.in

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in after SSC updates in its website.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, March 24, 2023, 02:04 PM IST
article-image
SSC Constable GD Result 2022 to be out soon | Representational image

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the SSC Constable GD Result 2022.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in after SSC updates in its website.

Read Also
SSC GD Constable 2022 vacancy list updated to 50187 posts: Check vacancies here
article-image

The computer- based examination was conducted from January 10 to February 13, 2023. The answer key was available for candidates from February 18 to February 25, 2023. The result date has not been shared by SSC yet but is expected soon.

Steps to check SSC GD Result 2022

  • Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

  • Click on SSC Constable GD Result 2022 link 

  • Enter the login details and click on submit.

  • Your SSC Constable GD result will be displayed on the screen.

  • Check the result and download the page.

  • Keep a hard copy for further need.

The selection process is based on Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination, and Document Verification.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SSC constable GD results 2022 to be out soon; check scores at ssc.nic.in

SSC constable GD results 2022 to be out soon; check scores at ssc.nic.in

ICMAI CMA June 2023 exam dates out for all courses; check the date sheets here

ICMAI CMA June 2023 exam dates out for all courses; check the date sheets here

Can ChatGPT answer all my questions?

Can ChatGPT answer all my questions?

UPSC issues CDS 1 2023 admit card at upsc.gov.in; Click here for direct link

UPSC issues CDS 1 2023 admit card at upsc.gov.in; Click here for direct link

UGC NET December 2022: Provisional answer key out now; learn more

UGC NET December 2022: Provisional answer key out now; learn more