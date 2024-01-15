 SSC CHSL Tier II Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today: How To Raise Objections
SSC CHSL Tier II Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today: How To Raise Objections

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conclude the objection window for the SSC CHSL Tier II Answer Key 2023 on January 15, 2024.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, January 15, 2024, 09:12 PM IST
article-image
SSC CHSL Tier II Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today: How To Raise Objections | Representative Image

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conclude the objection window for the SSC CHSL Tier II Answer Key 2023 on January 15, 2024. Candidates seeking to raise objections against the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-II), 2023 answer key can do so through the official SSC website at ssc.nic.in.

The answer key was released on January 13, and the deadline for raising objections is until 4 pm today. Candidates wishing to raise objections are required to pay ₹100 per question per answer challenged. Representations submitted after 4 pm on January 15, 2024, will not be considered under any circumstances.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Final Answer Key And Marks Declared: Download Now
To raise objections, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official SSC website at ssc.nic.in.

Click on the link for SSC CHSL Tier II Answer Key 2023 available on the home page.

Open the objection window link in the new PDF file.

Enter the required details and submit.

Select the question, enter the answer, and make the payment of application fees.

Submit the objections and download the confirmation page for future reference.

