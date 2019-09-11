SSC CHSL result to be released today, check at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be declaring the result for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam (CHSL) 2018 today September 11, 2019. The candidates who have appeared for the exam can check there results on the official website ssc.nic.in.

About 29.68 lakh candidates applied for the exam out of which only 13.17 lakh had appeared for SSC CHSL Tier 1. Tier 2 exams will be conducted on September 29, 2019, and the admit card will be out soon.

The exams will be a written test of 100 marks the candidate who clears Tier 1 and Tier 2 exams can appear for stage 3 that includes a skill test or typing test.

SSC CHSL 2018 result: Steps to download

Log on to the official website – ssc.nic.in

Click on the link “SSC CHSL result 2018 link”

Enter your email/login id, details and password

Click on the submit button

Your result will be displayed on the screen

You can download it for future reference