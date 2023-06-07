SSC CHSL 2023 Registration Process to Close Tomorrow, Apply Soon At ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL 2023 registration closes tomorrow | SSC official

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the SSC CHSL 2023 registration tomorrow June 8, 2023. Eligible and Interested Candidates can apply for Combined Higher Secondary (CHSL) or 10+2 Level Examination, 2023 from the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The last date for payment of application fees is till June 10, 2023.

SSC CHSL Correction window

The correction window will open on June 14 and will end on June 15, 2023. The Tier I examination will be conducted in August 2023. The schedule has not been released yet.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1600 posts in various Ministries and Departments. These vacancies are tentative and the final vacancy position will be informed in due course.

The application fee for General candidates is ₹100 per application.

SC/ST/PWD and Female candidates are exempted from Application Fee.

Direct link to apply for SSC CHSL 2023

Steps to apply online for SSC CHSL 2023

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on apply link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can login to the account.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.