 SSC CHSL 2023: Last Date to Register for 1,600 Vacancies Today at ssc.nic.in
SSC CHSL 2023: Last Date to Register for 1,600 Vacancies Today at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on May 9 released a notification inviting applications to fill approximately 1600 vacancies through Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination 2023.

Updated: Thursday, June 08, 2023, 02:14 PM IST
SSC CHSL 2023 registration closes today

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will today close the SSC CHSL 2023 registration. Eligible and Interested Candidates can apply for Combined Higher Secondary (CHSL) or 10+2 Level Examination, 2023 from the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

However The last date for payment of application fees is till June 10, 2023.

The SSC CHSL 2023 tier-I exam will be conducted from August 2 to 22. The timetable for the computer-based examination will be announced later. 

Direct link to apply for SSC CHSL 2023

The recruitment process for SSC CHSL 2023 will be conducted in three tiers:

  • Computer-based examination (Tier-1)

  • Descriptive paper (Tier-2)

  • Skill test/typing test (Tier-3)

Steps to Apply for SSC CHSL 2023

  • Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

  • Click on apply online link available on the top of the page.

  • A new page will open where candidates will have to press CHSL link.

  • Enter the required details and click on login.

  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

  • Once done, click on submit and download the page.

  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

