SSC CGL Tier I Exam 2024: Objection Window Extended Till October 8; Check Full Details Here

SSC CGL Tier I Exam 2024 | Representational Pic

The objection window for the SSC CGL Tier I Answer Key 2024 has been extended by the Staff Selection Commission to October 8, 2024. The objection window has been extended because the system was taking a little longer to respond because of the high demand on the server. So to give candidates a fair and equal chance, the objection window has now been extended.

Candidates who have appeared in person can view the official notice at ssc.gov.in, the SSC's official website.

Official notice

The official notice states, “it has been observed that due to heavy load on the server, the response time of the system is slightly longer. It has accordingly been decided to extend the last date upto which the facility will be live from 06.10.2024 (06:00 PM) to 08.10.2024 (06:00 PM). All other terms and conditions mentioned in the Notice dated 03.10.2024 remain the same.”

How to raise objection?

Applicants who took the SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2024 can examine the provisional answer key and submit their challenges by visiting the commission's official website, ssc.nic.in.

-Go to ssc.gov.in to see the official SSC website.

-After clicking the login link, provide the necessary login information.

-When finished, the answer key will appear.

-Examine the answer key and select the question for which you wish to file an objection.

-After that, upload the files.

-After paying the processing fee of Rs 100, click submit.

-After finishing, click "Submit" to download the page.

Following submission of each challenge, SSC will assess it and create the final SSC CGL Tier 1 answer key for 2024. SSC will create and release the SSC CGL Tier 1 Result for 2024 based on the final answer key.

SSC CGL 2024 exam

The CGL Tier 1 test was administered by SSC from September 9 to September 26, 2024. Upon passing the Tier 1 exam, candidates will be qualified to take the Tier 2 exam.