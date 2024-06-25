SSC CGL Recruitment Window Opens For 17,727 Openings, Apply By July 24 | Representative pic/ iStock

The notification for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2024 test has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The goal of this hiring campaign is to cover about 17,727 openings in a variety of divisions. The deadline for applications was July 24.

The government of India will appoint the successful candidates to Group 'B' and Group 'C' positions in a variety of departments, ministries, and organisations in addition to several statutory bodies, constitutional bodies, and tribunals. The examination announcement will specify how posts will be allocated, taking preference into account as well as merit.



Two tiers of the SSC CGL 2024 test will be offered. September–October 2024 is when Tier 1 will take place, while December 2024 is when Tier 2 will take place.

Application Fees

SSC CGL2024 application fees are ₹100. The application cost is waived for female candidates and those who meet the eligibility requirements for reservation in Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and Ex-Servicemen (ESM).

Important Dates

Last date for online applications : July 24

Last date for making online fee payment : July 25

Window for Application Form Correction date : August 10 to 11

Tentative Schedule of Tier-I : September-October 2024

Tentative Schedule of Tier-II : December 2024

Eligibility Criteria

The age restriction varies by post, with options of 18 to 30 years, 20 to 30 years, 18 to 32 years, or 18 to 27 years. Candidates in the reserved category will be granted a relaxation in the upper age restriction, with the cut-off date for establishing the age limit being August 1, 2024. Comparably, the prerequisites for educational qualifications differ for each post.