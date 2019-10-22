SSC CGL exam 2019 notification starts today, check ssc.nic.in for further details

The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam notification 2019 is expected to release today, 22nd October by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The notification will be available on the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in. The application process will be open until 22nd November. The exam will be held between 2nd March and 11th March 2020. Candidates must note that this would be an online mode examination.

According to the Newsd report, SSC conducts the Combined Graduate Level Examination annually for filling up Group B and Group C posts across Ministries/Departments/Organizations of the Government of India. Some of the posts are inspector, sub-inspector, Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Income Tax Inspector, Auditor, Tax Assistant, etc.