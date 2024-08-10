SSC CGL 2024 Correction Window Opens; Use Facility By August 11 | Representative Image

The SSC CGL Exam 2024 correction window was launched by the Staff Selection Commission on August 10, 2024. Applicants can amend their Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 application form online at ssc.gov.in, the SSC's official website. Corrective action must be completed by August 11, 2024, at the latest.

The Tier I examination will be conducted by the Commission between September 9 and September 26, 2024. A two-tier computer-based exam (CBE) will be used to select candidates, and this will be followed by a round of document verification. Following the announcement of the final results, the user departments will check the documents.

“In case, any correction/ change is required to be made in the already filled application form, the candidates may utilize the ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ for the same. Request received after expiry of the above-mentioned correction window for any change/ correction/ modification in the application form in any mode of communication viz. Post, Fax, E-mail, by hand etc., shall not be entertained by the Commission and will be summarily rejected," the official notice said.

How to make corrections?

-Go to ssc.gov.in to see the official SSC website.

-Click the link to apply online that is on the homepage.

-After entering your login information, click "Submit."

-Make any necessary edits to the application now, then click submit.

-Save a physical copy of the confirmation page for future reference after downloading it.



Approximately 17727 vacancies are what the SSC hopes to fill through the recruiting drive.