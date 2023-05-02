SSC CGL 2023 registration process closes tomorrow at ssc.nic.in, direct link here

SSC CGL exam 2023 | SSC

New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon close the registration for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2023 examination.

The last date for the registration process will be closed on May 3, 2023.

Interested and eligible candidates yet to apply should apply online on the official website of SSC.

The applications need to be submitted online at ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL 2023 exam date

The SSC CGL 2023 will be conducted from July 14 to 27, 2023.

Direct Link To Apply for SSC CGL 2023 Recruitment

SSC CGL Recruitment 2023 dates:

Registration started on April 3 and will close on May 3 at 11 PM.

The last date to submit online fee and generate offline challan is on May 4, 2023 till 11 PM .

Candidates will be able to edit their SSCC CGL 2023 application forms from May 7 to 8.

Candidates must have a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university.

The minimum age limit for SSC CGL 2023 is 18 years and maximum age limit varies from 27-30-32 years as on August 1, 2023.

Recruitment notification reads, “Age relaxation/ ESM reservation is not admissible to sons, daughters and dependents of Ex-Servicemen. Therefore, such candidates should not indicate their category as ex-servicemen.”

Steps to apply for SSC CGL Recruitment 2023