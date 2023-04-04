SSC CGL 2023 Application form released, know how to apply

SSC CGL 2023 application process commenced at ssc.nic.in | Official

Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CGL Exam 2023 notification today, April 3. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at ssc.nic.in till May 4. The candidates can make changes in their applications from May 7 to May 8. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill approximately 7,500 vacancies in various departments.

Education Qualification: Candidates should possess Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or equivalent

Application fee: The applictaion fee is ₹100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of a fee.

SSC CGL 2023: Know how to apply

Go to the official website at ssc.nic.in

Register and process with the applictaion

Upload all the required documents

Pay the applictaion fee

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.