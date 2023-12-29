 Spurned Lover Attempts To Immolate College Student In Ayodhya
Spurned Lover Attempts To Immolate College Student In Ayodhya

In Ayodhya, a harrowing incident unfolded as a spurned lover, 19-year-old Ashu from Godwa Narayanpur village, attempted to immolate a college student by dousing her with petrol near a culvert on the Lalganj-Jaisinghmau Road

Updated: Friday, December 29, 2023, 10:54 AM IST
Spurned Lover Attempts to Immolate College Student in Ayodhya | Representative Photo

In Ayodhya, a harrowing incident unfolded as a spurned lover, 19-year-old Ashu from Godwa Narayanpur village, attempted to immolate a college student by dousing her with petrol near a culvert on the Lalganj-Jaisinghmau Road, according to a report by PTI. The targeted young woman, en route to her college, narrowly escaped the fiery assault by courageously leaping into a water-filled pit beside the road. The assailant, Ashu, attempted to set her ablaze using a lighter.

The victim's distress calls prompted locals to intervene swiftly, rescuing her from the perilous situation. She was initially taken to the local government hospital and subsequently transferred to the district hospital before being referred to the Lucknow trauma center for further treatment.

In a dramatic turn of events, an encounter ensued between the police and the accused, leading to injuries for both parties. Policeman Vineet sustained bullet wounds during the confrontation, while Ashu suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. The police had cordoned off the area based on information provided by the victim, leading to the arrest of the assailant.

Authorities suggest that this appalling act stems from unrequited love, shedding light on the darker side of romantic entanglements that can escalate to extreme and dangerous lengths. The incident underscores the urgent need for addressing issues related to unreciprocated affection and the potential for violence that may arise from such situations.

