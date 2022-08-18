e-Paper Get App

Sports University to start soon in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee, mentioning her love for football, said that Kolkata will soon have a sports university.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, August 18, 2022, 11:46 AM IST
Sports University to start soon in West Bengal: Mamata BanerjeeBanerjee | Photo: PTI

On Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced a grant of Rs 50 lakh for infrastructural development of two century-old clubs -- East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting. Banerjee, after inaugurating East Bengal museum - Raja Suresh Chandra Memorial Archive - at its Maidan tent here, also said that the city would soon have a sports university too.

The museum houses reels of legendary matches, jerseys and kit of former players, books and documents chronicling the important events of the club. The CM stated that as an ardent fan of the game, she “juggles” the ball as and when she finds time. The TMC boss also said that she coined the ‘Khela Hobe’ slogan taking inspiration from this sport.

‘Khela hobe’ (game will be played) was TMC’s slogan for 2021 Assembly polls. "I love the sport (football), I play the sport sometimes. And that is the reason I had coined the slogan 'Khela Hobe'. I want to tell you all that I even juggle a football.

"I was beaten up when the CPI(M) was in power. I have had surgeries on both hands and feet. There is a back injury, too. Nevertheless, I love to play the game," she said. Banerjee gave assurance that her government would support the dreams of the state's sportspersons.

"We plan to start a dedicated university for sports so that the younger generations, who are interested in sports, do not have to go anywhere else. I promise you that we will always try to support every dream of our sportspersons," she added.

