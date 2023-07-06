Specially-abled People Can Become Self-Sufficient and Inspire Others : Kerala Guv | IANS

Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad Khan on Wednesday said providing education and training to the specially-abled people is a necessity.

“The society should provide the necessary facilities for the specially-abled. With education provided to them, they will be self-sufficient and also prove to be a source of inspiration to so many other people,” said Khan.

Khan said this while inaugurating a three-day International Conference on Comprehensive Education for Children with Special Needs, organized by the Different Art Centre and Adelphi University, New York.

Magician Gopinath Muthukadu, who is the live wire of this event, now devotes his full time and energy to bringing children with special needs into the mainstream of society.

“Every being is potentially divine. The specially abled should be enabled to live with dignity. There is an element of God in all living beings, including man. The aptitudes of the specially-abled should be recognized and they should be deployed accordingly. Our Prime Minister describes the specially-abled as Divyangjan. That is our culture,” said Khan.

