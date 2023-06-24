 South Sudanese Government Aims To Enroll 135,000 Children In schools Across 14 Counties
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSouth Sudanese Government Aims To Enroll 135,000 Children In schools Across 14 Counties

South Sudanese Government Aims To Enroll 135,000 Children In schools Across 14 Counties

The South Sudanese government, in partnership with global charity Save the Children, has launched a new multi-year resilience programme aimed at enrolling about 135,000 children in schools across 14 counties.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 24, 2023, 10:03 AM IST
article-image
The $70 million programme, funded by Education Cannot Wait (ECW) and the Global Partnership for Education | Representative Image

The South Sudanese government, in partnership with global charity Save the Children, has launched a new multi-year resilience programme aimed at enrolling about 135,000 children in schools across 14 counties.

The $70 million programme, funded by Education Cannot Wait (ECW) and the Global Partnership for Education, aims to provide a holistic, contextualised package of interventions to ensure safe access to quality education while promoting the physical and mental well-being of children and adolescents.

Awut Deng Achuil, minister of general education and instruction, said on Friday that the government has introduced free education across the country, and education is the second war they are fighting now as the government wants to make sure all the children are enrolled in school, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Minister said during the launching ceremony in Lakes Stateno that no child will be left behind, and urged the traditional chiefs to let all children go to school without gender discrimination.

“Let us support education across the country.”

Yasmine Sherif, executive director of ECW, appreciated all the South Sudanese parents who have decided to enroll their children in school.

Read Also
Mumbai: 4 Sudanese nationals arrested from airport; US currencies worth Rs 9 cr recovered
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

South Sudanese Government Aims To Enroll 135,000 Children In schools Across 14 Counties

South Sudanese Government Aims To Enroll 135,000 Children In schools Across 14 Counties

New Phase Of Partnership Between US And India Through iCET: Dharmendra Pradhan

New Phase Of Partnership Between US And India Through iCET: Dharmendra Pradhan

Mumbai News: BMC Schools Extend Mission 'Admission Campaign' Amid Lukewarm Response

Mumbai News: BMC Schools Extend Mission 'Admission Campaign' Amid Lukewarm Response

JoSAA 2023 Counselling Mock Seat Allocation List To Be OUT on June 25 at josaa.nic.in

JoSAA 2023 Counselling Mock Seat Allocation List To Be OUT on June 25 at josaa.nic.in

Row Over 'Secular', 'Socialist' Missing from Preamble in Telangana Textbook

Row Over 'Secular', 'Socialist' Missing from Preamble in Telangana Textbook