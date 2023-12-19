South Korean Teen Murder Suspect Inquires About Punishment Immediately After Crime

Representative Image

In a shocking revelation during the trial on Monday, a South Korean 18-year-old murder suspect, accused of killing her classmate, made a call to emergency medical services moments after the crime, seeking information on the potential penalties for murder.

What happened?

According to The Korea Herald, the incident occurred on July 12 in Daejeon, following an argument between the suspect and her classmate at the victim's residence. Subsequently, the accused dialled the emergency number 119 to report the crime and questioned the operator, asking, "Is it true that I'll get five years in prison for murder since I'm a high school student?"

Notably, the suspect inquired whether confessing to the murder could lead to a reduced punishment. During the trial, the accused explained her unusual decision to call the police, stating that she couldn't find accurate information online.

What investigation reveal?

An investigation into the case revealed a history of bullying, spanning two years, with the suspect subjecting the victim to harassment. The victim's family shared that the bullying had escalated to the point where school officials intervened last year, relocating the suspect to another school. However, the torment continued in March of this year, with the suspect sending threatening messages to the victim.

The bereaved family of the victim is urging the court to impose the harshest punishment allowed by law. The victim's father testified, revealing the extent of the abuse: "(My daughter) was cursed at and mocked for being late to a meeting with (the suspect) or answering her text late. She wasn't (the suspect's) friend. She was her underling."

South Korean law dictates that individuals under the age of 19 are subject to the Juvenile Act, which allows for a maximum punishment of 15 years in prison for a single criminal act. Repeat offenders, especially for violent crimes like murder, may face sentences of up to 20 years. The trial is expected to conclude by January 11, 2024.