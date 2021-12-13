e-Paper Get App

Education

Updated on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 01:05 PM IST

Sonia Gandhi raised CBSE question issue in Lok Sabha

Sonia Gandhi demands immediate withdrawal of the objectionable question in CBSE - class 10th board exam.
PTI
Sonia Gandhi |

Sonia Gandhi, the Congress President, condemned the inclusion of a "blatantly misogynist" passage in a CBSE Class 10 question paper on Monday and demanded an apology from Mo government.

Gandhi raised the issue during Zero Hour, demanding that the objectionable question be removed immediately and that the "gravest lapse" be reviewed.

The English question paper in the Class 10 test on Saturday had a comprehension section with statements like "emancipation of women weakened the parent's control over the children" and "a mother could only obtain obedience over the younger ones by adopting her husband's way," among others.

Members of the Congress, DMK, IUML, NCP, and National Conference marched out of the House, seeking explanation on Gandhi's issue.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 01:05 PM IST
