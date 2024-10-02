Some Mumbai Schools Mark Gandhi And Shastri Jayanti With Celebrations, Others Skip It

Gandhi Jayanti and Shastri Jayanti celebrations at Jankidevi Public School | Jankidevi Public School

Schools like Jankidevi Public School and B.P.M High School celebrated the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and Shastri Jayanti, continuing the practice like every year. The event honored the birth anniversaries of two of India’s revered leaders, Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, both born on 2nd October.

Celebrations at Jankidevi Public School

Students from Jankidevi Public School celebrated the day by performing a skit depicting incidents from Mahatma Gandhi's life. The skit focused on key moments such as Gandhi's efforts in the South African civil rights movement, his role in the Dandi March, and his emphasis on non-violence (Ahimsa) and truth (Satya). The actors, dressed in traditional attire resembling Sarojini Naidu, Kasturba Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Subhash Chandra Bose.

Celebrations at B.P.M High School

The assembly at B.P.M High School started with morning prayers and shloka, after which Beena Menon, the principal of the school, along with students and staff, paid homage to the leaders by offering garlands and flowers to statues of both the leaders. The students represented the thoughts of both the leaders by speeches and through the presentation of a group song. Students were also shown a short documentary based on the life of these leaders and the work they did for the nation and humanity.

The celebrations at Jankidevi Public School also involved speeches and poems. One of the speeches focused on Gandhi's philosophy of peace and non-violence and the other was dedicated to Shastri's contributions to the nation, particularly his famous slogan Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Bharat Chodo, Mera desh mera namak and the importance Shastri gave to soldiers and farmers in building a strong and self-reliant India.

As part of the cultural segment at the school, a poem in Hindi was recited by the students paying tribute to both Gandhi and Shastri. The poems described Gandhi as the “Father of the Nation”, and Shastri as the “Man of Simplicity”.

Few schools skip celebrations

However, few schools like Greenlawns School, Rajhans Vidyala, and Pinnacle High International School skipped the celebrations citing the ongoing examinations in the school. These schools have celebrated the birth anniversary of both the leaders over the years but due to the clash of examinations with the Jayanti, the schools could not celebrate it this year.