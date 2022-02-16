Some DU colleges plan to conduct hybrid classes for first-year students

New Delhi: With first-year Delhi University students' exams coming up next month, some colleges are preparing to hold hybrid classes, allowing students to choose their preferred mode.

From February 17, DU colleges will reopen and resume offline classes. Some colleges, such as Miranda House, will hold classes in a hybrid mode for first-year students, but second and third-year students will have to attend classes in person.

"We will have a blended/hybrid mode of education and students will be provided academic support to ease stress," said Miranda House Principal Bijayalaxmi Nanda.



She said second and third year students will study in offline mode but they will also be provided with academic support through online materials.



Upcoming exams are the reason why first-year students will be given a choice to attend online classes.

"We have received maximum requests from them (for offline classes). Secondly, they have only 20 days of online exams," Nanda answered when asked about it.





Similarly, Rajdhani College will be holding only online classes for first-year students.





Aryabhatta College principal Manoj Sinha said there will not be any pressure on students to attend classes and they are trying to ensure that students can be provided recorded lectures online.





"We are thinking of solutions like providing lectures online, besides trying to provide technical support to students," he said.





Even Hansraj College has plans to offer hybrid mode of studies to first-year students.





Delhi University colleges were closed in March, 2020 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university had approved the resumption of practical sessions in February of last year, but classes were postponed in March after the second wave emerged.

Final-year undergraduate and postgraduate students were allowed to return to college in September, but attendance was low.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 11:13 AM IST