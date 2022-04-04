The line of a College Sociology textbook of an unmentioned publication that says, "Ugly girls can be married off with attractive dowry with well or ugly looking boys," has been making rounds on Twitter today.

With the line hinting at calling girls ugly and claiming that they can only be married off with an attractive dowry, youngsters take it to Twitter to express their offense.

While some call it a bitter truth, some cannot help but demand that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan discontinue the publication.

"It's disgusting but a harsh truth," writes Ritika Wali on Twitter.

Berke Khan, another Twitter user, remarked why the dowry system in India persists.

"How did this get approval? If these are the things taught in the books, one could understand why the menace of dowry is persisting," he Tweeted.

Another Twitterati wrote a cunning response to the publication saying that "ugly looking girls" have better things to do.

"We "ugly looking girls" have better things to do than getting married to some guy with a dowry. Instead, we will get dogs, feed them and run businesses," she tweeted.

Not only youngsters but MP of Rajya Sabha, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Tweeted to the Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan.

"I request Shri @dpradhanbjp Ji to remove such books from circulation. That a textbook elaborating on the merits of dowry can actually exist in our curriculum is a shame for the nation and its constitution," she wrote.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 05:14 PM IST