Social media abuzz over fake order regarding CET

It has been rumored on social media that the 1st edition of the Common Eligibility Test will be conducted in the third quarter of FY 2022-23, on the recommendation of a special committee.

A fake circular has been making rounds, spreading false hope to the students.

However, PIB Fact Check has clarified on its official Twitter account that the circular is fake and that the Education Ministry of India has not issued the order.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 05:57 PM IST