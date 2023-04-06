Social activists in Varanasi send memo to PM stating changes unnecessary in NCERT books

NCERT textbooks rationalization | Representational Pic

Varanasi: Social workers associated with ‘One Country similar education drive’ on Wednesday decided to send a memorandum to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi in protest of the changes made by the NCERT as part of its rationalisation process.

HT reported, the social activists held a meeting in Varanasi and decided to raise a voice against the changes in NCERT curriculum, if any. "What is the intention behind these changes, it is beyond understanding," they said.

One of the members said, “The unnecessary change (in the curriculum of NCERT books) is inappropriate. We have decided to protest the tampering of historical facts and literature. In protest against the unnecessary changes, we will send a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

He added, "I belong to Kashi. PM Modi is our MP too. I hope he will certainly look into our demand."

HT quoted in its report according to one of them, "Both history and literature are necessary for building the personality of a student. Unnecessary changes in facts and literature will mislead the youth."

"Removing some particular segment regarding a period from history will deprive children of knowing the heritage of their country and many stories of the struggle of our heroes." said another activist.