Slogans advocating Babri Masjid reconstruction appear at JNU ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration | Twitter/ @MrSinha_

In the lead-up to the scheduled inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya next month, slogans advocating the reconstruction of Babri Masjid have appeared on the walls of Jawaharlal Nehru University's (JNU) Language Study Centre, according to various social media posts surfacing online. Discovered by students on Wednesday night, images of the graffiti were widely circulated on social media on Thursday.

NSUI Slogans

The slogans, positioned above the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) name, the Congress's student wing, led to NSUI distancing itself from the controversy. The NSUI JNU unit president, Sudhanshu Shekhar, clarified that the organization's name was already present in black marker, while the slogans were added later in red marker.

This is from JNU.... This place has been completely hijacked by IsIamists. pic.twitter.com/Bxi7hIK5bS — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) December 28, 2023 v

Shekhar alleged an attempt to tarnish NSUI's reputation and urged stringent action from the JNU administration. However, JNU's chief security officer, Naveen Yadav, claimed unawareness of the incident. He mentioned that slogans targeting a specific caste had been written a few months ago, but no investigation had occurred. As of now, there has been no immediate response from the JNU vice chancellor and the registrar.

JNU forms committee to address "anti-national" slogans

This incident follows a series of similar occurrences at JNU, including anti-Brahmin slogans last December, messages related to Kashmir two months ago, and earlier instances prompting the formation of a committee to address "anti-national" slogans on campus.

The committee is reportedly in consultation to install CCTVs in strategic locations, although the entire campus may not be covered. While the Chief Proctor Office manual has provisions for fines regarding controversial slogans, the Language Study Centre lacks CCTV coverage to monitor wall defacement.