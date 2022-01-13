Skill-Lync collaborates with Altair; to deliver new-age industry-relevant courses for engineers

Skill-Lync, an engineering edtech startup, announces its collaboration with Altair, that provides software solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI). With this collaboration, Skill-Lync will incorporate Altair tools and software in its curriculum to upskill aspiring engineers with the industry-sought demand of Altair tools and nurture them through specifically designed programs and projects, keeping them up to date with the industry software trends, it said in a press release.

Altair will offer academic licenses to all enrolled students of Skill Lync via Altair University for 12 months that can be used for academic / learning purposes, further giving students an edge.

Sarangarajan V, Co-Founder of Skill-Lync, said, “We are glad to work with Altair, enabling Skill-Lync students to leverage numerous tools from Altair such as HyperMesh, Inspire, AcuSolve and OptiStruct. Skill-Lync students will also be onboarded onto Altair’s Industry outreach portal to address the issue of talent mismatch in the industry. Skill-Lync and Altair are working closely to develop the course curriculum across various domains such as Concept Design, Fatigue Analysis & Manufacturing Simulation etc..”

Vishwanath Rao, MD, Altair India, said, “Skill-Lync is bridging the gap between industry and academia. Creating a talent pool to address the industry’s transforming demands is the need of the hour and together we will address this requirement in areas like generative design, AI, machine learning, digital twins, and more.”

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 10:04 AM IST