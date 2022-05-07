Singapore army delegation visits military college in Telangana

Secunderabad (Telangana): A delegation led by Col Pang Lead Shuan, consisting of four members of the Singapore Armed Forces delegation visited the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) in Secunderabad.

Lt Gen JS Sidana, Commandant, MCEME, and Colonel Commandant of the Corps of EME interacted with the delegation along with other senior officers of the college. The college elaborated on the practices they followed and the various training activities they conducted- while sharing their innovative methodologies and initiatives.

The advanced labs in MCEME, that carry niche technologies were shown to the SAF delegation during their visit. The Simulator Development Division remained a highlight where various simulators and projects developed by the SDD were displayed.

This visit was a part of the 12th India Singapore Army to Army Staff Talks (AATS), which are conducted for the betterment of the defense cooperation between the two countries.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 12:49 PM IST