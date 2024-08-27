Sikkim: Viral Video Shows Adorable Kid Sending Joy Waves Across Classroom With His Mimicking Talent |

We are all talented in our own unique way and always have something to offer, while many times our talent may not seem like a talent necessarily but it always helps to remember that not everyone in the world can do what we can do. This was the case when a student was asked to show his unique talent in front of the classroom by his teacher. The teacher who posted the video mentioned in her bio that she is from Sikkim.

In the video, it is seen that when a teacher asks the student, named Salman to demonstrate his talent in the classroom, he initially feels shy, but the next minute he demonstrates such a talent that the teacher and the other children present simply stare at him. Seeing the child's talent, the other youngsters in the class begin clapping enthusiastically.

After the teacher asks him to show his talent, the student initially feels shy. Meanwhile, the teacher repeats, 'I am your class teacher, right?' After that, the student instantly begins making the sound of a horse walking with his hands and neighing with his mouth.

Netizens react

The video was posted by the teacher on the social media platform, Instagram and immediately went viral with many users appreciating the teacher's efforts and the student's talent.

A user commented, "The fact that his classmates are genuinely happy for him is just amazing. Made my day. Now, I can't wait to be a teacher ASAP and enjoy different things with students."

While, another commented that, "this is how any talent should be appreciated regardless of what it is."

"The happiness on his face," commented another.