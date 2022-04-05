"Should I drop the word 'IIT' from my profile?" asks Twitterati

Owing to the incident on Monday, where a Chemical Engineer graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bombay) forcefully tried to enter a temple in Gorakhpur, engineers from IITB wonder where their name as IITians stand.

The 20-year-old IIT Bombay graduate and a native of Gorakhpur, Ahmed Murtaza, struck at the temple door and attacked the police of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC). He also attempted to burst into the temple by raising the religious motto of "Allahu Akbar."

There are graduates from IIT Bombay who are now wondering whether they should take down their IITian tags from Twitter. While some ask whether they should drop the name 'IIT' from their profile, others oppose by saying that it shouldn't matter.

"Should I drop the word ‘IIT’ from my profile?" Tweeted Gorakh, a Twitterati and an IITian.

In response, a junior from the same Institute, sam (on Twitter,) wrote, "I'd say no. We need people like yourself as role models, not like the other guy."

Another Twitterati with his username S.A.S wrote, "Dont. What you have is a dream for many."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 03:13 PM IST